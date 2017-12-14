Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men Team Up For Epic ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’ Duet

So good! Snoop Dogg and Boyz II Men joined forces for the ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’ special, and they had everyone captivated with their performance.

Snoop Dogg and Boyz II Men (Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman) teamed up for an awesome joint performance of Snoop’s song “Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto” on FOX’s “Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas” episode on Dec. 14, and we’re obsessed! Snoop started out on the stage alone, rapping while fake snow fell in the background. By the end of the first verse, he was joined by the R&B group, who brought sexy vocals to the track. The stage was decked out with a massive Christmas tree and mock presents littered all around, and the holiday spirit was definitely in the air!

HollywoodLife.com also recently caught up with Boyz II Men’s Nathan about holiday traditions, and he told us what’s on his Christmas wishlist this year: “As far as a gift is concerned, I’m really simple. I’m a humongous Star Wars fan. So anything that says limited edition with Star Wars attached to it, I’ll take it!” Love it. Clearly, Boyz II Men knows how to get in the holiday spirit, and they proved it with their performance at Showtime at the Apollo!

Fifth Harmony and DMX also performed during the holiday special tonight, while Steve Harvey and Adrienne Bailon, who also sang during the show, co-hosted. Of course, like all other Showtime at the Apollo shows, aspiring artists also took the stage in hopes of winning over the crowd at the iconic theater. All in all, it was an epic night, with this collaborative performance adding to the fun! You can check out more of the best pics of Boyz II Men here.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Snoop and Boyz II Men’s performance tonight? Tell us if you loved it!