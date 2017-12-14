Ariana Grande Confirms She’s Back In The Studio & Fans Freak Out About Possible New Music

Attention, Arianators! Yep, Ariana Grande is probably working on new music, and you can watch a video of her in the studio here. Could an album be coming in 2018?!

Ariana Grande, 24, has been somewhat quiet lately, and now we know why — she’s hard at work in the studio making new tunes for fans! She took to Instagram Stories on Dec. 13 to share a screenshot of her supposedly in the studio, taken from a fan account. “I’m pretty sure dis is very old or fake,” the “Side to Side” singer wrote. “If u wanted confirmation that I’ve been workin why didn’t you just ask?” OMG!

Ariana then posted a Polaroid photo of herself in the studio, looking adorable with her platinum blonde signature ponytail, as well as a video. (Watch the new clip from her Story above.) Hopefully it means the followup to 2016’s Dangerous Woman is on the way! “Ariana was in studio yesterday OMG I’M SHAKING,” one fan tweeted. “My wife @ArianaGrande is back in the studio, and I’m freaking excited,” another wrote.

“I’m going to be in the studio because I love it, and I want to create,” the singer said in an interview in September. “I started an album already a year ago, over a year ago, but I want to keep creating, and it’s not done yet. So I’m going to take my sweet ass time, so I’ll be rested and ready to go again as soon as possible.” Yas!

Check out the footage from Ari’s Story:

