Absolutely stunning! Angelina Jolie looked as elegant as ever on Dec. 14, when she stepped out in NYC wearing a black velvet coat and flared dress.

Angelina Jolie, 42, is no rookie when it comes to flaunting fashionable looks. The gorgeous mother of six was spotted in New York City on Dec. 14, in a luxurious black ensemble. She wore a velvet coat over a black dress paired with pointed toe heels. She styled her signature brown hair in curls and carried a small leather handbag to pull the look together. SEE MORE PICS HERE!

Angelina was all smiles as she greeted fans and signed autographs. It was a busy day for the Oscar-winner: she was spotted running errands with her children and later she made an appearance at the Light After Darkness: Memory, Resilience and Renewal in Cambodia discussion at the Asia Society. There, she participated in a roundtable discussion on the role of art in recalling historical events, according to The Daily Mail. We wouldn’t expect anything less from the actor and activist.

We must note, it’s been quite the year for Angie. Things appeared to be a little rocky after she announced her split with husband Brad Pitt, 53, but things seemed to turn around when reports surfaced that the estranged couple plans to spend the holidays together for their children. Angelina has also been nominated for two Golden Globes for films she produced: First They Killed My Father and The Breadwinner. It’s safe to say she’s ending 2017 on a good note and we couldn’t be happier.

