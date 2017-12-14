Golden Globes Actresses Plan To Wear Black In Protest Of Hollywood Harassment

Major actresses will wear black to the Golden Globe Awards in January, as a stance of solidarity with the victims of sexual assault in Hollywood.

By now, you’ve probably heard the many reports on the horrendous sexual assault and harassment allegations in Hollywood. From Harvey Weinstein, 65, to Russell Simmons, 60, new allegations keep surfacing every day. It’s completely tragic. Fed up with this dark reality, many actresses will wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes Awards in protest. According to PEOPLE, all female presenters and nominees will sport all black looks in hopes of bringing more awareness to not only the high profile sexual assault cases, but rape as well. Among the nominations this year are Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie, so it’s safe to say see we will see these ladies killing the red carpet in all black. It’s for a good cause of course.

In addition to this stylish form of protest, many celebrity women have already expressed their frustration with the lack of action in regards to sexual assault. After being named as a victim in The New York Time’s initial report on Weinstein on Oct. 5, Rose McGowan, 44, has used Twitter to call out Weinstein and other men in Hollywood who’ve either silenced her story or helped cover it up. She even explained that she confided in actor Ben Affleck, 45, about her experience and he did nothing in return. Such a shame!

Following in Rose’s lead, Olivia Munn, 37, expressed her disgust with Russell Simmons after Jenny Lumet came forward with a letter detailing how Simmons allegedly forced himself on her in 1991. She tweeted, “Yo Russell, your statement was a little wonky, lemme help you out.” She added, “According to the Douchebag Dictionary I believe your statement translates to – Our memories are different because I see women as disposable entertainment and Jenny thought she was a human being. Oops!” Russell has since accumulated more rape allegations, but he’s denied them. We love to see women use their voices and platforms to do what’s right!

