‘A Christmas Story’ 34 Years Later: Where Is The OG Cast Today?

A Christmas Story came out in 1983 and has been a family holiday classic ever since. No matter how old you are or what generation you’re a part of, there’s a good chance you’ve seen A Christmas Story due to the fact it’s played on television for 24 hours straight on TNT and TBS. Now, FOX is airing A Christmas Story Live! on Sunday, December 17, and that got us thinking: where are the original Ralphie, Randy and Santa Claus today?

Well, Peter Billingsly, 46, is the actor who portrayed the blonde-haired Ralphie in the 1983 original film. Although he’s continued to act on-and-off over the years, he’s currently focusing on producing television shows. Ian Petrella, 42, who played Randy, Ralphie’s little brother, has also been acting on-and-off over the years! In 2015 he appeared in the film Quarter Bin. Sadly, Jeff Gillen, the actor who played the mall Santa Claus in the original film, passed away in 1995.

Unfortunately, Jeff Gillen isn’t the only actor from the iconic film who is no longer with us. Darren McGavin, aka Ralphie’s dad, Old Man Parker, died in February 2006. To find out what Mother Parker, Scut Farkus and more are up to these days, click HERE!

