What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2018: ‘Bring It On’ & More — Full List

A new year means new TV shows and movies heading to Netflix! From faves like the ‘Bring It On’ movies to the ‘Batman’ movies, here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2018!

Netflix will be kicking the new year off right with the addition of so many new movies and TV shows starting Jan. 1. Are you ready to binge all the Bring It On again? Well, you’re in luck. The first five of the cheerleading movies will be available on Netflix in the new year. The entire Godfather trilogy will also be making its way to Netflix, as well as a slew of Batman movies. Some of your favorite romantic comedies are being added, such as America’s Sweethearts, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and Love Actually.

As for TV, new seasons of Grace & Frankie, Disjointed, and One Day At A Time will be premiering in Jan. 2018. However, some movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix in the new year, including Forrest Gump, Mean Girls, and the Miss Congeniality movies. But have no fear! There’s still so much to choose from. Check out what’s coming below!

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.

20 Days of Night

Ages of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eastsiders: Season 3

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Italian Job

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Licence to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

The Lovely Bones

Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Shawshank Redemption

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

Training Day

The Truman Show

Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelieveable

Troy

The Vault

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5

Before I Wake (Netflix Original)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand-up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the Deep

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 26

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Dirty Money

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

Jan. 31

Cars 3

