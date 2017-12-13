What’s Coming To Netflix In January 2018: ‘Bring It On’ & More — Full List
A new year means new TV shows and movies heading to Netflix! From faves like the ‘Bring It On’ movies to the ‘Batman’ movies, here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2018!
Netflix will be kicking the new year off right with the addition of so many new movies and TV shows starting Jan. 1. Are you ready to binge all the Bring It On again? Well, you’re in luck. The first five of the cheerleading movies will be available on Netflix in the new year. The entire Godfather trilogy will also be making its way to Netflix, as well as a slew of Batman movies. Some of your favorite romantic comedies are being added, such as America’s Sweethearts, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and Love Actually.
As for TV, new seasons of Grace & Frankie, Disjointed, and One Day At A Time will be premiering in Jan. 2018. However, some movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix in the new year, including Forrest Gump, Mean Girls, and the Miss Congeniality movies. But have no fear! There’s still so much to choose from. Check out what’s coming below!
Jan. 1
10,000 B.C.
20 Days of Night
Ages of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eastsiders: Season 3
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Italian Job
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Licence to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
The Lovely Bones
Lovesick: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
The Shawshank Redemption
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
Training Day
The Truman Show
Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelieveable
Troy
The Vault
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 2
Mustang Island
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Jan. 5
Before I Wake (Netflix Original)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Rotten
Jan. 6
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 8
The Conjuring
Jan. 10
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand-up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the Deep
Jan. 12
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
Jan. 14
Wild Hogs
Jan. 15
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Jan. 16
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4
Jan. 17
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Jan. 18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1
Jan. 19
Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1
Jan. 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy
Jan. 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
Jan. 26
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
Dirty Money
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Llama Llama: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
Jan. 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3
Jan. 29
The Force
Jan. 30
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1 & 2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1
Jan. 31
Cars 3
