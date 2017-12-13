What Happened In ‘The Force Awakens’? — Your Essential ‘Star Wars’ Recap

The release of ‘The Last Jedi’ is upon us. The highly-anticipated follow-up to ‘The Force Awakens’ is out Dec. 15. If you need a refresher on what happened in the last movie, we’ve got you covered!



*The Force Awakens introduced us to a whole new set of characters. The movie takes place 30 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. While fan faves Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Chewbacca, and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) returned, new characters made their way into our hearts. The film largely revolves around Rey (Daisy Ridley), a desert scavenger living on the island of Jakku. When she comes across BB-8, a Resistance droid who has information about Luke’s whereabouts, Rey becomes the First Order’s main target. Along the way, she befriends Finn (John Boyega), a former First Order stormtrooper. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is a pilot and the original owner of BB-8. He was captured by the First Order, but he was able to escape with Finn’s help. He aids Rey, Han, Finn, and Chewbacca in a battle to destroy the Starkiller Base. Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) also make their debut. Oh, and then there’s Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)…

*Kylo Ren isn’t just any old villain. Kylo is actually the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa. His real name is Ben Solo. Kylo is a former Jedi trainee of Luke’s, but he ended up being seduced by the dark side like his grandfather, Darth Vader. Kylo is known as the “Jedi Killer” after destroying Luke’s Jedi Temple when he was younger. He has now become an apprentice of Supreme Leader Snoke and wants to destroy the Jedi. However, he encounters someone who may be more powerful than him: Rey. There’s definitely a connection between these two, which will be explored in The Last Jedi.

*Han Solo is dead. Yes, really. In a shocking twist, Han’s own son kills him. Kylo ignites his lightsaber and impales Han in the torso. Before he falls into the depths below, Han touches Kylo’s face one last time.

*Luke Skywalker has disappeared. After Kylo destroyed his Jedi Temple, Luke went into exile. He isn’t seen until the final moments of The Force Awakens, when Rey goes to him for help.

*Rey is very Force-sensitive. Rey may think she’s just ordinary, but she’s an extraordinary girl. After being captured by Kylo, Rey is interrogated by him. That’s the first time we really see her wield the Force so powerfully. Even Kylo is absolutely stunned by her abilities. She showcases her power again when she calls upon the Force during her climactic fight with Kylo. Kylo has had years of practice and training, yet Rey defeats him and nearly kills him.



