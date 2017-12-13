UCF Student, 19, Tragically Found Dead In Her Dorm Room After Mysterious Headaches & Vomiting

Alyssa Michelle Lewis was found dead in her apartment at UCF after she told her parents she was ill. The 19-year-old student’s death has her family distraught and puzzled.

Tragedy struck at the University of Central Florida in Orlando on December 12, when 19-year-old Alyssa Michelle Lewis was discovered by paramedics dead in her on-campus apartment. Alyssa, from Jacksonville, Florida, had told her parents that she was feeling incredibly ill, suffering from mysterious, brutal headaches and vomiting. Her mother came to the dorms, where nearly everyone else, including her roommates, had already gone home for winter break, to pick Alyssa up and take her to the doctor. It was tragically too late.

“She’s banging on the door and she’s trying to call [Alyssa]. Alyssa’s not answering. My other daughter shows up with her and they have to go get someone to let them in the dorm room from housing,” Alyssa’s father, Bill Lewis, told local News4Jax. The distraught family members called 911 around 10:30am. “[The paramedics] go in and find Alyssa … passed away.”

Alyssa’s cause of death has not yet been released, but investigators do not believe there’s any foul play involved. Her father told News4Jax that he didn’t want anyone to spread rumors about his daughter following her death. “The reason I’m doing this is because there are so many crazy stories out there when a young person passes away. Is it drugs? Is it overdose? Is it suicide?” he said. “I mean, she was on top of the world. She finally got accepted as an RA.”

The University of Central Florida released a statement regarding Alyssa’s death. She had just finished her fourth semester of school. “We offer our most sincere sympathies to [her] family and loved ones, and we will make all of our resources available to support them.”

