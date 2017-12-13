‘The Walking Dead’ just released a new mid-season teaser, and it might reveal the gravesite of a certain unlucky character. Warning: There be spoilers ahead.

Fans of The Walking Dead were equal parts shocked and confused after the unexpected death of Carl, Rick’s son, in the mid-season 8 finale How It’s Gotta Be. Of course, as with all deaths in television these days, you never really know someone’s dead until you watch the life drain out of their eyes (heck, they still might come back if the show in question has a red priestess). Sure, Carl was bitten, but we don’t actual see him turn into a Walker. However, this new mid-Season 8 teaser foreshadows Carl’s passing and ultimate burial, as both Rick and Michonne stand above a gravesite at the nearly burnt to a crisp Alexandria. While this could very well be the burial site for someone else, chances are high it’s Carl’s grave. Watch the whole teaser below, and see for yourself.

We reported earlier how new fan theories have given TWD stans hope that Carl managed to survive the bite, including a theory that the helicopter Rick notices a few episodes back is connected with a group that has the cure. Another suggests that Carl is immune, and his immunity is the key for future generations to live and thrive. Of course, all of these theories go out the window if the teaser shows Carl’s grave. If that’s the case, then… RIP COR-AL!

Carl was actually bit in a previous episode, where he and Siddiq were overwhelmed by Walkers in the forest. It’s a real subtle moment, but ultimately explains Carl’s actions and behavior in the days that follow. Click here to see pics of the cast of The Walking Dead at Comic-Con.

