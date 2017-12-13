‘The Voice’: There’s Something Mind-Blowing About The Top 4 You May Have Missed

We finally know which artists are heading to ‘The Voice’ finale — but did you pick up on what three of the finalists have in common? (Hint: It’s not that they’re women)!

Miley Cyrus, 25, has her first artist ever in the finals of The Voice thanks to Brooke Simpson, but do you guys realize that she could’ve had THREE singers in the finale if she played her cards right earlier this season?! Top 4 artists Chloe Kohanski and Addison Agen were BOTH originally on Miley’s team, but she let them go in the Knockout and Battle Rounds, respectively! Miley picked Karli Webster over Addison in the Battles, which is when Adam Levine swooped in and stole the 16-year-old for his team. Then, she got rid of Chloe in favor of Ashland Craft in the Knockouts, but luckily, Blake Shelton snatched the rocker right up.

After winning the Battle, Karli wound up going home in the Knockouts when she competed against Janice Freeman, who was then eliminated during the Top 11. Ashland made it to the Top 10, but didn’t receive enough of America’s votes to make it to the Semifinals. Meanwhile, Chloe and Addison have become fan-favorites, sailing through the competition week after week on Blake and Adam’s teams. They could’ve been yours, Miley! Luckily, the two-time coach still has Brooke, who’s been on Team Miley since the Blind Auditions. The 26-year-old is peaking at just the right time in the competition, and will go up against Addison, Chloe and Red Marlow (Team Blake) in next week’s finale.

Unfortunately, with two from Team Blake, one from Team Miley and one from Team Adam in the Finals, that means rookie coach, Jennifer Hudson, has no artists remaining in the competition. She’ll get to sit back and relax as the show comes to an end, but it definitely would’ve been nice to see each coach have one singer going for the title! We can’t wait to see what happens, though!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley could’ve had three finalists in the Top 4 if she kept Chloe and Addison? Who do you think will win the show?