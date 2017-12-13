SAG Awards Nominations 2018: Full List Of Nominees Revealed

The SAG nominations are here! Just days after the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild announced their nominees. Find out if your favorite actors and actresses got a nod now!

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards will honor the best movie and TV performances of 2017. The nominees were announced by Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash. The 2018 SAG Awards are going to be a game-changing. The ceremony will have a host for the first time in history! The Good Place star Kristen Bell will be taking on hosting duties.

Morgan Freeman will be honored during the 2018 show with the SAG’s Life Achievement Award. The Oscar winner joins Hollywood legends like Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Betty White, James Earl Jones, and more who’ve received the award. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS. Check out all the nominations below!

TELEVISION

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Geoffrey Rush, Genuis

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiam

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Alison Brie, GLOW

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Veep

Curb Your Enthusiam

GLOW

black-ish

Orange Is The New Black

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Laura Linney, Ozark

Claire Foy, The Crown

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

This Is Us

Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Homeland

The Walking Dead

Stranger Things

GLOW

MOVIES

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of The Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Cast in a Motion Picture

Lady Bird

The Big Sick

Get Out

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

