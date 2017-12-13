‘I, Tonya’, ‘Wonder Woman’ & 14 More Female-Led 2018 Oscar Contenders

Who run the world? Girls! Check out the 16 female-led films that are top contenders for the most coveted award of all: a 2018 Oscar.

As we gear up for what is sure to be a very interesting awards season, it’s time to look back and recognize the female-led films that are ready to tackle the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4. While the playing field in Hollywood is still not equal among men and women, there was definitely a surge in films written, directed, produced and starring women. It’s a slow but sure climb to equality, and as we continue the fight we can’t ignore the incredible talents of the women who actually are being recognized in today’s social climate. Hopefully this is just the beginning, and soon enough there will be just as many female-led contenders as there are men-led ones in the coming years!

Margot Robbie‘s I, Tonya, though written and directed by men, is one of the biggest names in film this season. Despite the violent content, both Margot and her co-star, Allison Janney, put on absolutely incredible performances that deserve all of the praise in the world. Then of course there’s Lady Bird, which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalfe. Lady Bird might be the underdog this awards season, but it has certainly made a splash thanks to the endless critical acclaim it’s received. Then of course we have Molly’s Game which is carried by the incomparable Jessica Chastain, and is based off of the true story written by the real-life Molly Bloom herself. The Florida Project is a big contender, too, despite also being written and directed by men. The cast is led by newcomers Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite, who shine alongside veteran actor, William Dafoe. Click HERE to see the rest of the female-led contenders for the 2018 Oscars, including films like Wonder Woman, Battle of the Sexes, The Beguiled, Wonder Wheel and more!

