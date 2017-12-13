Breaking News

Pat DiNizio Dead At 62: Celebs & Fans Mourn The Smithereens Singer

REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 73 Photos.

The world is shocked and saddened by the death of The Smithereens founder and singer Pat DiNizio, who tragically passed away at 62 on Dec. 12. Celebs and fans of Pat took to Twitter and wrote heartfelt tributes to the singer.

The Smithereens announced Pat DiNizio’s death on Dec. 12 via their official Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pat DiNizio, lead singer and songwriter of the influential New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens – America’s Band,” the band wrote. A cause of death was not given, but Pat had been struggling with his health for years. In 2015, he couldn’t perform after losing the use of his right hand and arm following a set of falls, according to our sister site Variety. The Smithereens had to cancel tour dates this year because Pat had injured his back and neck in another fall, but the group had new tour dates scheduled for 2018.

Just days before his death, Pat had posted on his Facebook page that he was recovering well after his health setbacks. “I have been receiving very good care and several physical therapy sessions at home each week here at Hollingsworth House in Scotch Plains… and rest assured I am receiving the best medical care and attention possible to repair the damage done to my neck and back in my recent falls,” he wrote. His sudden death comes as a shock to us all. Following the news, celebs and fans immediately flooded Twitter with their tributes. Check them out below.

Pat and three of his classmates, guitarist Jim Babjack, bassist Mike Mesaros, and drummer Dennis Dikenformed, formed the band in 1980. Throughout his career, Pat did released solo albums. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2000 but was not elected. Pat will be so missed.

 

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts and prayers to Pat’s family and friends in the comments below.