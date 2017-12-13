Matt Lauer Has A ‘Devious’ Plan To Use His Wife To Win Back TV Career, New Report Claims

Matt Lauer is reportedly trying to save his marriage with Annette Roque but only as a way to get back his successful television career. Get all the shocking details here!

Matt Lauer, 59, and his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, 51, have been sadly separated since he was fired from NBC after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. Now, the former host is trying to save the marriage in a devious plan to get his television career back, according to reports at Radar Online. “Matt wants another job in television,” an insider told the publication. “He never wanted to go out like this. He also realizes that reconciling with Annette would absolutely help him to land another gig. He thinks, ‘If Annette can forgive me, so can America.’” Matt and Annette have only been spending time together when it comes to taking care of their children and Annette seems to want to keep it that way. “Her feeling is to let the kids spend time with their dad, but Annette is now going to be living her life on her terms,” another insider shared. See photos of Matt and Annette in happier times here.

It appeared the kids were a priority this week when Matt and Annette were seen with daughter, Romy, 13, at her horse riding lessons in New York. Matt also took his daughter and a friend Christmas shopping without Annette. The controversial television star has seemed to be having a difficult time since the scandal went public and has been trying to cope with losing friends in the process. The shock of the the leaked accusations against Matt has caused many people to not know how to react, including his former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who admitted on-air that she didn’t know how to handle the situation.

While it seems Matt may never get his job with Savannah back, we’re not sure if all hope is lost when it comes to another type of television career in the future. We’ll have to wait and see where things go from here but we continue to hope that things get better for all parties involved.

