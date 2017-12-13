Mary Kay Letourneau, 55, & Former Student, Vili Fualaau, 34, Still Living Together After Split

Months after filing for separation, Mary Kay Letourneau and her ex-student turned husband Vili Fualaau are still very much a couple and even living together!

After all they have been through, Mary Kay Letourneau, 55, and Vili Fualaau, 34, are still very much a couple despite his filing for legal separation last May after 12 years of marriage. The pair has been spotted out together on shopping trips near their Des Moines, WA apartment and even posed for pictures with patrons at a bar recently. “They have a long history together,” a source close to Letourneau tells PEOPLE. “They’re always going to be a part of each other’s lives.” What a crazy history they have! The two began an illicit relationship in 1996 when she was his 34-year-old sixth grade elementary school teacher and he was just 12-years-old. A year later she gave birth to their daughter and later ended up serving seven years in prison for child rape.

Mary Kay and Vili happily posed alongside other patrons at a bar in Burien, WA near their home. They look like the picture of happiness as both are smiling. It looked like a possible date night as the former teacher wore bright red lipstick and had her blonde bob neatly styled. She even carried a black cat underneath her stylish black winter coat, making it a pet’s night out as well! See pics of Mary Kay and Vili, here.

The mother of six — she had four kids with ex-husband Steve at the time she fell for Vili — made national headlines when her relationship with her young student landed her in jail for six months in 1997. She stuck a plea deal on two counts of child rape just after she gave birth to their daughter Audrey. Under the court’s terms she was to have no further contact with her former student. Just two weeks after getting out of jail in 1998, police busted the two having sex in a car and she became pregnant with the couple’s second child. Mary Kay thus violated the terms of her probation and was sent to prison for seven-and-a-half years.

She completed her sentence in 2004 and the couple married a year later in 2005, proving that their shocking relationship really was true romance. Their daughters Audrey and Georgia are now away at college, while Mary Kay works as a legal assistant and Vili works at a home improvement store. They still live together as empty-nesters and apparently still love a good date night!

