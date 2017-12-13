Kylie Jenner Now ‘Hates’ Being Pregnant After 40 Lb Weight Gain, Says Report

We haven’t seen a full-body shot of Kylie Jenner in weeks, but she’s reportedly gained 40 lbs. while carrying her first child — and it’s making her HATE pregnancy, according to a new report.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been going out of her way to hide her stomach ever since news broke that she’s pregnant, and it looks like that might be because she’s majorly self-conscious about her figure right now. “Kylie has already gained 40 pounds,” an insider told Life & Style magazine. “She feels huge. She hates being pregnant and says she’s never felt this fat in her life.” The mag also reported that Kylie is constantly asking her friends what they think of her body, and that she doesn’t believe them when they tell her she looks great.

She’s not the only one, either. Another Dec. 13 report claimed that Khloe is also feeling totally uncomfortable with her figure, and that she’s freaking out about getting back in shape once her baby is born. “Khloe feels huge,” InTouch reported. “Pregnancy has changed her body and she is very self-conscious right now.” Unlike Kylie, Khloe has been seen out and about numerous times, and while she’s often hiding her stomach behind purses or underneath baggy coats, there’s also been instances where she’s shown NO sign of a bump in somewhat revealing ensembles. No one in the family has actually confirmed Kylie OR Khloe’s pregnancies, so we’re still waiting for the official reveals.

Meanwhile, the third Kardashian sister who’s expecting, Kim Kardashian, doesn’t have to worry about weight gain this time — because her third baby will be born via surrogate. She had her baby shower for the little girl just last month, and it’s expected that the newborn will be arriving at the beginning of the New Year. A lot is changing for this fam once again!

