Kris Jenner Cries Tears Of Joy In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser: Is It The Moment She Learned Of Kylie’s Pregnancy?

‘KUWTK’ released their midseason teaser and we’re freaking out! Kris Jenner cries tears of joy in the video — was it over Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy? Watch the clip!

A new teaser for the second half of Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s 14th season was just released and it’s filled with references to the reported, but still unconfirmed pregnancies of Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33. But while Kylie doesn’t make a physical appearance in the video once, the reactions she gets out of Kris Jenner, 62, are incredibly telling. There’s one moment where the momager takes a phone call, and answers “Hi Kylie.” She smiles, but the next second shows her exclaiming, “WHAT?!” The makeup mogul clearly dropped a huge bomb on her mom, but that may not be the moment they discuss her pregnancy. Kris continues the call, walking off set, and asking, “Should we have her arrested?”

But there’s another moment that might be the exact one where Kris finds out that Kylie’s expecting. While at a gathering of their close friends and family, Kris can be seen gasping, putting her hand on her mouth. The scene then cuts to Kim asking her, “Did you not know?” The KarJenner matriarch tearfully says, “No,” and shakes her head. This time definitely seems to be great news. With Kylie suspiciously missing from the scene, we’re thinking it might have been her to give the announcement without E! giving too much away. Or we could be totally off! We literally won’t know until Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns with all-new episodes beginning Sunday, Jan. 7th at 9 PM ET/PT on E!

While we won’t know what’s going on in the teaser until January, we don’t have to wait too long for more Keeping Up content. The midseason finale of KUWTK airs Sunday, Dec. 17 at 9 PM ET/PT on E!

But there’s one more moment from the teaser that shouldn’t go unnoticed. At one point, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, says “I’m so sick of people not saying anything.” We don’t know what she’s actually referring to, but we can’t help but think: US TOO KOURT.

