Kourtney Kardashian Introduces Younes Bendjima To Her Kids As Scott Disick Films New Reality Show

Whoa! Things have become so serious between Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima that she’s finally introduced him to her three kids. We’ve got the details.

Despite a 14 year age difference, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Algerian model Younes Bendjima, 24, have managed to turn a fling into a serious relationship. While he at first appeared to be a boy toy when initially got together in late 2016, their romance has gone the distance. She’s brought him into the Kardashian family AND introduced him to her three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, 34. “Younes has met her kids,” an insider tells PEOPLE magazine. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

“It’s definitely serious. No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” their source adds. This is the first time that the reality star has had a serious romance with anyone since breaking up with Scott for good in 2015. That fact that she’s making him a part of the lives of Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, shows Kourt is planning on keeping him around for awhile. He’s even scored an invite to the family’s epic holiday bash. “Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family,” the mag’s insider says.

This comes as a new report has surfaced that Scott is planning to peddle a reality show of his own. He knows he’s being phased out of high profile storylines KUWTK since he’s no longer in Kourt’s life much. Her romance with Younes officially became a plotline on the Dec. 10 episode when she confirmed he was her boyfriend. UK’s The Sun claims that cameras were following around The Lord and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie in Miami over the past week and he’s hoping to star in his own reality show. A source told the publication that, “He’s been desperate to get something in the pipeline again, and he knows it has to be amazing to persuade TV bosses to give him a second chance.” Hmm, would you watch Scott without the rest of the Kardashian family around? Yeah, we probably wouldn’t either.

