Kirk Frost’s Dad Reveals How His Son’s Dealing With Jasmine Washington’s Paternity Case

Despite a report claiming otherwise, Jasmine Washington is still trying to prove Kirk Frost is the father of her baby. But here’s why you don’t have to worry about him!

“Kirk [Frost] is doing fine and the family is doing great,” Thomas Frost, Kirk’s father, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, after we learned from Jasmine Washington‘s lawyer that she’s still suing her former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta co-star. A recent report claimed otherwise, but Tony Mathis set the record straight and said the case has not yet been dismissed. He told us, EXCLUSIVELY, that Jasmine is still trying to prove Kirk is the father of her baby, Kannon. “Nothing has happened…. it is not true what BOSSIP is reporting,” he said.

And because of that, we took the opportunity to ask Thomas whether or not his son is, in fact, the father of baby Kannon. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t discuss his son’s ongoing legal battle. “I take the fifth on the paternity test, I don’t know what you are talking about, you will have to ask Kirk [if he’s the father],” he said. And then, he interestingly added, “I love my son … he is a great son and a better father.” Father being the key word. However, we must note — Thomas may not have been referencing Kirk’s paternity when it comes to Kannon. Kirk is a father to two sons named Ky and Karter, whom he shares with ex-wife Rasheeda Jones. He also has four other children from previous relationships including his daughter, Kelsie Frost.

No matter what results come from this ongoing paternity case, we’re just happy to hear that Kirk is doing great and that he’s a “great son and a better father.”

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Kirk Frost is “doing great”, despite his paternity case and all the drama that comes with it? Tell us below!