Kim Kardashian Nervous About Surrogacy Birth Coping With Feeling ‘Powerless & Not In Control’

Kim Kardashian, 37, is feeling helpless with the process of using a surrogate for her third pregnancy. A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim is feeling anxious about having the pregnancy out of her hands. “Kim is nervous about her surrogate birthing her baby,” our source said. “Kim has never felt more powerless and not in control of a situation. She has worked so hard to bring another child into the world for her family and the anxiety of the labor process is starting to get to Kim. The entire experience is new for Kim and it is all of the unknowns that are making her fearful.”

According to our source, Kim is still coming to terms with the fact she won’t be the one giving birth to her third child. “With the pregnancy reaching term and the birth coming soon, Kim is realizing how much she is depending on others for everything to go smoothly, especially her surrogate,” our source added. “Kim is struggling to cope with not being the one delivering her own child. She is doing her best to trust her surrogate and that her team of doctors will all do their best to deliver her baby safely into the world.” We reported earlier how Kim revealed she had a miscarriage before deciding to use a surrogate.

While she's reportedly "depending" on her surrogate, she hasn't invited her to the Kardashians' holiday celebrations, an insider told us. However, it's all about keeping healthy boundaries between the two of them.

