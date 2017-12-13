All we want for Christmas is Katy! Katy Perry gives us all the Christmas feels in her sexy Santa costume. See the pics here!

After rocking a platinum pixie cut for quite some time, Katy Perry, 33, is going back to black, for now. The “Swish Swish” singer rocked a long black wig as a part of her sexy Santa outfit for a holiday party she attended in Atlanta, Georgia. She pulled the look together with a sultry red mini dress, green and gold eye shadow and of course a Santa hat, making the costume complete. Katy shared tons of moments in her Santa suit on her Instagram story captioning it, “‘checking out who’s been naughty or nice.”

We’re glad to see Katy in the festive mood especially since she received backlash for her rumored “date” with The Weeknd, 27. The two musicians hit up Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood for dinner on Nov. 20. Their date stirred up a lot of confusion, especially with The Weeknd’s ex Selena Gomez, 25. A source close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, that she wasn’t too happy with the romance happening between Katy and The Weeknd. “Selena was a little confused by the randomness of those two meeting,” a source said.

This is quite the love triangle or should I say square, as The Weeknd was also spotted leaving ex Bella Hadid’s apartment a few weeks ago and Selena has recently rekindled things with ex Justin Bieber, 23. I guess we are going to have to wait and see how this will all play out!

