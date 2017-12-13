Are Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Engaged? They’re Reportedly Planning To ‘Secretly Marry’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber want a drama-free happily ever after, and they’ve reportedly found the perfect way to get it: a secret wedding!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, reportedly think the way to get Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefy, to accept their relationship is to get married without her knowing. Solid plan, kids! But there’s no fighting young love! Mandy “has warned Selena that she’ll never welcome [Justin] into the family. So since both Justin and Selena want the wedding to be drama-free, without any protests or interventions, they’ve decided to marry in secret,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine.

It’s not ideal, but it’s what Selena and Justin have to do if they want to pull off getting hitched without a hitch. “Selena is scared to share her happy news,” with her mom, the insider told Life & Style, because he mom “has never forgiven Justin for the way he’s treated Selena over the years. Selena is feeling slightly sad that she’s keeping the wedding a secret from those closest to her, but she’s thrilled to be walking down the aisle.”

Justin and Selena are reportedly scouting locations for the big day, and allegedly have places like Barbados, Hawaii, and Mexico in their sights. “They want something small and intimate,” the insider said, adding that Justin’s close friend and Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz will allegedly marry them. If they truly are engaged, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, honestly. Justin thinks that Selena’s “the one,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Even when they’ve fought in the past, or been on a split, Justin has always known in his heart of hearts that he and Selena would be together again in the future, she’s the woman he loves more than anyone or anything, and she’s the women he imagines himself having children with and growing old together with,” the source said.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Selena and Justin’s reps for comment on this report.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will get married? Let us know!