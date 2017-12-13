‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Will Commit A Heinous Crime If David Harbour Wins Golden Globe

Oh no! Joe Keery just revealed that he’s going to do something super dramatic if his ‘Stranger Things’ co-star David Harbour wins the Golden Globe he’s nominated for!

If you’re a Stranger Things fan, you know that Joe Keery’s character, Steve Harrington, is nothing without his gorgeous hair. Although Steve played a vital part in defeating the Demogorgons in Season 2, we can’t deny the even bigger role his hair plays. It’s luscious, bouncy and irresistible. Insert hair GIF here. Unfortunately, we regret to inform you that Joe may be shaving off his highly-coveted tresses all because of a Golden Globes nomination.

David Harbour, 42, scored the nomination for “Best Supporting Actor in a Series” for playing Chief Officer Hopper in Stranger Things. He shared his excitement over the well deserved nomination in an Instagram post captioned, “I tip my hat to you @goldenglobes for the nomination. My Christmas present came early this year. You got me feeling all the holiday feels.” Many fans and cast mates commented congratulations on David’s post, including Joe himself.

But Joe’s response was also shocking, as he said, “If you win David the Duffer’s get to shave my head.” As scary as that thought is, we aren’t certain Joe will follow through with this ridiculous plan. Stranger Things has already been renewed for another season so a hairless Steve just wouldn’t make any sense. Nevertheless, we are elated that David has been nominated for the prestigious award, I mean it’s all we wanted for Christmas.

