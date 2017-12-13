Ivana Smit Dead: Dutch Model, 18, Falls 14 Floors To Her Death & Dad Convinced It Was Foul Play

Dutch model Ivana Smit’s family’s convinced there was foul play involved when the naked 18-year-old fell from an apartment building in Malaysia. We have more details.

Ivana Smit, 18, was discovered dead on a sixth-floor balcony at an apartment building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after falling from an American couple’s 20th-floor suite, according to local police. The Dutch model was reportedly partying with the couple the night before her body was discovered. Ivana reportedly fell from the balcony around 10:00am local time, but her body wasn’t found until 3:00pm. She was naked, and reportedly had alcohol and ecstasy in her system.

When questioned, the American couple, who haven’t been named, told police that they didn’t know what happened. Ivana allegedly arrived at their apartment around 5:00am after partying together, according to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, and didn’t notice when she went missing. The husband, reportedly a cryptocurrency dealer, said that he was asleep between 10:00am and 3:00pm. The mother said she had taken their child to school, returned home, and didn’t notice anything amiss.

But Ivana’s father,Marcel Smit, thinks that there’s more to this story. He’s questioning how the couple didn’t think anything was weird when Ivana’s clothes and her bag were still in the apartment! He believes that there’s foul play involved in her death. Ivana was found with bruises around her neck that he insists are consistent with someone allegedly choking her. Yet, officials state that her death was accidental, that she simply fell from the balcony. While her clothes and bag were in the couple’s apartment, her underwear and shoes reportedly haven’t been found.

“Very strange that the American couple does nothing from 10am to 3pm. Ivana’s belongings were still in their apartment. The police tell me that the statements of the Americans are the same,” Marcel told Algemeen Dagblad. “Yes, of course: they had seven hours to coordinate them. My daughter can no longer contradict them. At 10.00 hours she would have fallen from the balcony at 20 high. How is that possible? She is tall, 1.81 meters, but the balustrade is also 1.20 meters. Only when you bend over, do you fall off. She did not fall and did not jump either.”

