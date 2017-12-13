Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Angelic White Lingerie For ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar

On the 13th day of Christmas… Hailey Baldwin stunned in white lingerie! The model stars in the ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar shoot, where she teaches us how to stretch in the most seductive way!

If you’re in need of some stretching tips, just call Hailey Baldwin! The model’s LOVE Advent Calendar shoot debuted on Wednesday, December 13, and she looks sexier than ever in white lingerie. Hailey — who recently celebrated her 21st birthday — put in some work at New York City’s gym to the stars, The Dogpound, where she stretched and did her best balancing act on a bosun ball. She rocked long, blonde pigtails, as her skin glistened with each move she did. And, it turns out that Hailey isn’t a stranger to working out in lingerie, as she admits to the mag, “I love exercising in lingerie, I mean who doesn’t?” Click here for our exclusive interview with Hailey!

Hailey stars in the “Stay Strong”-themed 2017 edition of LOVE’s Advent Calendar, which has already debuted some familiar faces. Ashley Graham pulled a sled on the New York City sidewalks, while in black lingerie for day 2; Emily Ratajkowski rolled around in spaghetti in red lingerie for day 3; Kendall Jenner covered up for day 4, where she showed off her boxing skills; Other models who showed off their strength for the mag’s annual calendar so far, include: Slick Woods, Sara Sampaio, Rita Ora, Madison Beer, Doutzen Kroes, Taylor Hill, Gigi Hadid, and Barbara Palvin.

Since 2014, LOVE Magazine has been featuring the industry’s hottest supermodels in their advent calendar countdown from December 1 to 31. This year’s lineup has included some huge names, aside from the ones mentioned above. Day 1 contained a compilation teaser video of whats to come in the month of December. And, here’s the models we have yet to see make their 2017 calendar debut — Karlie Kloss, Jasmine Sanders, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Winnie Harlow, and Bella Hadid. While every model wasn’t featured in the teaser video, we can’t wait to see who is yet to debut!

HollywoodLifers, which LOVE Magazine debut has been your favorite so far?