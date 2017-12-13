Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Credits HIs ‘Really Strong Swimmers’ For Getting Girlfriend Pregnant

Dwayne Johnson stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Dec. 12 and couldn’t stop gushing about the baby girl he has on the way. He credited his ‘strong swimmers’ for his GF’s pregnancy.

Aww! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, is such a softie when it comes to the two daughters he already has. He’s going to be the father of a another little girl as he announced on Dec. 11 that girlfriend of 10 years Lauren Hashian, 33, is pregnant with their second child. He dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new movie Jumanji the next day, but he had babies on the brain as he gushed about the newest arrival to his family. “I’m very very exited. I’ve got strong swimmers,” he explained.

He said it was hard to keep the news private before his very public reveal. “I contacted no one…maybe five people knew. It was tightly locked down. We sent out the post announcing the pregnancy and it was the day of the premiere and all afternoon, all night the phone was just blowing up. We got a mix of congratulations and ‘why didn’t I know?” he revealed. As for being a three time daddy to daughters, he said “I feel good. I was raised by women all my life. And this is my third daughter. I’m surrounded by the estrogen. Bring on the estrogen.”

In his adorable baby announcement on Instagram, he showed his beautiful nearly two-year-old daughter Jasmine underneath a Christmas tree with a sign above her saying “It’s a girl” in pink lettering. He captioned the adorable pic, “Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.” See more pics of The Rock, here.

As Dwayne said, this will be his third girl as his oldest child is 16-year-old daughter Simone by ex-wife Dany Garcia, 49. He’s absolutely fine with not having a son as he added in the pregnancy announcement, “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Lauren debuted her baby bump a few hours later at the Jumanji premiere in a gorgeous red velvet dress while Dwayne sweetly placed his hand on her belly, beaming with pride. What a lucky baby this is going to be to have such adoring and loving parents.

