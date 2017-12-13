Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes ‘Shady AF’ In Wild Tweet — What’s Going On?

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to call Shawn Mendes ‘shady AF.’ Find out the real reason she called Shawn out here.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, called Shawn Mendes, 19, “shady AF” on Twitter, and he should be nervous. To earn the wrath of Chrissy on social media is a terrible fate to suffer. Not only does she have a moral compass that always puts due North, she’ll tear you apart in 280 characters or less. Fortunately for Shawn, her tweet aimed at him was meant in good fun. Chrissy took to Twitter to help her husband John Legend, 38, beat Shawn in the regional for GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2017 Showdown, admitting that John thinks “Shawn will win because of teenagers.” Well, Shawn retweeted her, which prompted Chrissy to write, “U SHADY AF SHAWN I RESPECT IT.” Of course, knowing full well that a tweet from the Queen of Twitter, Chrissy, is social media’s highest honor, Shawn wrote, “I’m SCREAMING.” To be honest, who wouldn’t be screaming after being told that Chrissy respected them? Seriously, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Shawn framed her tweet.

We reported earlier how Chrissy and others slammed Roy Moore’s wife for her cringeworthy defense against claims of anti-Semitism. So, to recap, Chrissy tweets against Roy’s wife, and then Roy loses his election. Once again, Chrissy’s tweeting powers are not to be underestimated. This is precisely why Shawn should be worried that John might beat him in their Most Stylish Man regional.

Not only that, Chrissy also has an intimidating stomach of steel. Recently, she did the One Chip Challenge and went through the whole experience unscathed. Check out these celebs, including Chrissy, who wore festive outfits perfect for the holiday season.

For some reason, john really cares about this shit and being on any GQ list that exists. He thinks Shawn Mendes will win because of teenagers. Please be a part of his Christmas present this year https://t.co/oX1dcjpEX7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2017

I’m SCREAMING — Shawn Mendes (@TheMendesUpdate) December 13, 2017

