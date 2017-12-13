Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden’s Marriage Plans Derailed? Who’s Reportedly In The Way

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are crazy about each other, but not everyone in their lives is fully convinced of their commitment. A new report claims Levi’s engagement plans were rejected by her dad!

Ariel Winter, 19, and Levi Meaden, 30, celebrated their first anniversary as a couple on Nov. 12, but that isn’t enough to convince her dad that they’re meant to be together forever. A new report claims that Levi approached Ariel’s father Glenn Workman, to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage, but he completely rejected the idea of the pair tying the knot. “Glenn’s answer was no, at least for now,” a source told OK! “He likes Levi, but they’ve only been dating a year and Ariel is still a teen. He told Levi that if he waits until Ariel turns 21 he will get his blessing.” See pictures of Ariel and Levi here.

While Glenn isn’t on board with the couple getting married, the Modern Family star seems to really want her boyfriend to pop the question. As we’ve previously reported, “She’s hoping to get a ring for Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s already shown Levi the ring she wants, it’s something they’ve openly talked about. Ariel’s sure that he’s the one for her and they do seem to be a really good match. It’s a healthy relationship. He’s very sweet to her — it’s obvious he adores her.” Unless they want to go against her dad’s wishes, it looks like they’ll need to put their plans on hold until the actress turns 21 in 2019.

While an engagement looks iffy right now, it’s definitely not for lack of love. Levi has always been incredibly supportive of his girlfriend. “He’s her biggest fan and never stops boosting her up,” a source previously told us. “Levi gives her unwavering support and that’s helped her so much, it’s helped her love herself even more.” Aww! Whether these two get engaged soon or not, they definitely seem incredibly happy and that’s all that really matters!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree or disagree with Ariel’s dad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!