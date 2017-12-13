Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Getting Engaged? — Why A Holiday Proposal Could Happen

Jennifer Lopez may have an extra piece of pricey jewelry on her hand before the new year! A new report claims that a proposal could be in the works from her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, may have a wedding to plan! A new report claims the couple — who has been dating for 10 months — has been discussing marriage! “She feels Alex is her true soulmate and can’t believe how happy she is with him,” according to PEOPLE. “There are definitely talks about getting married.”

JLo and A-Rod have been inseparable since they first got together in early 2017. And, they’ve been showing off their blended families, as the couple just trimmed their Christmas tree with her twins — Emme and Max, 9 — on Tuesday, December 12. JLo’s also been bonding with A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. Speaking of their families — “Their kids act like siblings and are very sweet together,” the source said. “Anytime marriage comes up, Alex smiles. Everyone thinks he will propose soon.” Aw!

Jennifer and Alex first sparked romance rumors in March 2017. They were privately seeing each other before they stepped out in public together that same month. The couple made their relationship red carpet official, when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together on May 1!

Jennifer had the twins with her ex, Marc Anthony, 48, with whom she married in 2004; They announced their separation in July 2011. The pair were divorced by April 2012. Although their marriage did not work out, Jennifer and Marc have remained amicable since their split.

Alex had his girls with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, 44. The former Yankee married Scurtis in 2002 and she filed for divorce in 2008. She claimed Rodriguez had cheated on her multiple times during their marriage.

