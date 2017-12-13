Annette Roque Sticking With Matt Lauer As A Family Through Holidays For The Sake Of Her Kids

Matt Lauer’s scandal has humiliated his wife, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Annette Roque will ‘do what’s best’ for her kids and spend the holidays with her husband!

At least Matt Lauer, 59, will get one more Christmas with his family. Though Annette Roque, 51, reportedly wants to end her 19-year marriage to the former TODAY show host, she’s holding off on filing for divorce – at least, until the holidays are over. “Annette is best for her kids and that is putting on a brave face while carrying on through at least the holiday season as a family together,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Annette is making the bold decision, as hard as it has been on her, not to leave Matt right now.”

Annette will “hold her breath through the holidays, as painful as the entire ordeal has been for her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that her main goal “is to protect her kids” as her husband deals with the fallout after his years of alleged sexual misconduct. Matt better appreciate every holiday moment with his family – including sons Jack, 16, Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14 – because the insider says that Annette “plans on making significant changes after the holidays and the New Year.”

The couple’s kids were the reason why Matt and Annette were seen together in public for the first time since NBC fired him for his alleged sexual harassment. The couple was spotted attending their daughter’s horse riding lessons on Dec. 10, after Matt took Romy shopping in New York City earlier in the day. Oh, this public outing wasn’t a happy one, as the couple didn’t seem to exchange a single word while watching their daughter.

With Matt and Annette sleeping in separate bedrooms in their Hamptons estate, it seems that a divorce is all but inevitable. Matt is actually anticipating his wife to file for divorce for a second time, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Matt remains hopeful that “things can calm down for the holidays and that 2018 leads to a recovery in both his life and marriage.” Though, just to be safe, Matt better savor these holiday memories. He may not get a chance to appreciate them next year.

