The Easiest Way To Get Sexy, Undone Waves — Anna Kendrick’s Hot Look At ‘Pitch Perfect’ Premiere

Anna Kendrick rocked sexy waves at the premiere for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and now her stylist is revealing EXACTLY how you can copy the sexy look.

Sexy, undone waves will always be in style, and Anna Kendrick, 32, rocked them to perfection at the Los Angeles, Calif. premiere for her new movie Pitch Perfect 3 on December 13. She wore a long-sleeved, leopard dress with thigh-high boots. Celebrity hairstylist Craig Gangi created her look and told us about the inspiration: “Anna decided to wear a vintage Gucci dress. The dress was super sexy so I kept with that vibe and gave her sexy, undone hair.” Here are Craig’s step to get Anna’s exact look:

“1. To damp hair, apply a dime sized amount Biolage R.A.W. Smoothing Styling Milk to keep the hair smooth and polished.

2. Blowdry the hair with a round-brush taking small sections and directing curl to desired position in order to create body, shine and direction.

3. Spray the Biolage R.A.W. Frizz Control Styling Spray through the blown out hair to maintain frizz, control flyaways and lock the shape of the wave in.

4. Part the hair into two by two inch sections of the hair and use a waver or a curling wand to create a slight bend in the section.

5. Use the same waver or curling want to smooth out the ends of the hair, keeping the wave of the middle of each section.

6. Lightly brush out each waved section to loosen up the bend even more.

7. Slick one of the hair high and tight and hold it with the Biolage R.A.W. Curl Defining Styling Butter and Biolage R.A.W. Frizz Control Styling Spray.

8. Finish it off with the Biolage R.A.W. Texturizing Styling Spray to set and add texture to the hair.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Anna Kendrick’s undone waves at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere?