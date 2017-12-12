Zendaya Recalls ‘Body-Slamming’ With Zac Efron After He Names Her His ‘Favorite’ Kiss

Cutie! Zendaya stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ to promote her new film ‘The Greatest Showman’ and joked about how she kept getting body slammed by co-star Zac Efron while filming.

2017 has totally been Zendaya‘s breakout year, and the 21-year-old stopped by The Tonight Show on Dec. 11 to talk up her role in the new musical film The Greatest Showman. She flies from a trapeze and romances Zac Efron, 30, so this must have been a total dream job. She gushed to host Jimmy Fallon, 43, that “Zac was such a great partner,” saying that one of their first scenes filming together was when they were doing a trapeze act and had to balance on one another. “We had to quite literally trust each other. It was a great icebreaker,” she joked. In one particular scene they were supposed to get pulled away from each other aerially then come flying back together in a twirling embrace, but instead the two ended up body slamming into each other on take after take. Jimmy even showed one of the takes and boy did they collide HARD! Ah the perks of the job, getting body slammed into gorgeous Zac all day. Doesn’t sound too bad to us!

Zendaya added that her romance with Zac is a “silent love story” because the film is set in the 1800’s and a woman of color and a white man having a relationship was forbidden. She said she thinks the story resonates today because, “We’re still dealing with those issues, telling people who we can love.” Preach it! On a lighter note, she also played a fun game of Charades as she and Jimmy absolutely crushed bandleader Questlove, 46, and fellow guestBilly Crudup, 49.

Z got gushing praise from Zac as his best on-screen kiss of all time! “This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever,” Zac told FILMWEBTV, a Norwegian news outlet. “Just because at this point for these characters, it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong and literally, just a glance between them is electric. And when they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s that epic musical moment,” he revealed in a recent interview. Wow! He’s been paired with so many hotties over the years that it comes as quite a compliment for the young actress! See pics of Zendaya, here.

Zendaya already has a role in a major blockbuster franchise as she was featured in Spiderman: Homecoming last summer featuring her maybe then-boyfriend Tom Holland, 21. Her character Michelle was revealed to be “MJ” from the iconic comics at the end of the film so she’s definitely going to be a big part of the movie’s franchise going forward. For now you can see Zendaya when The Greatest Showman arrives in theaters on Dec. 20, 2017.

