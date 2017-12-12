Could Carl Survive On ‘The Walking Dead’? New Fan Theories Give Us Hope

Is there hope for Carl after all? ‘The Walking Dead’ fans are rallying together and providing multiple different theories that could allow Rick’s only son to beat the odds.

After it was revealed that Carl (Chandler Riggs) had been bit by a walker on The Walking Dead‘s mid-season eight finale, all hope was lost. However, thanks to the clever fans of The Walking Dead, there are now a handful of different theories floating around that suggest he might actually survive. Now I know what you’re thinking: it’s just not possible. No one has survived a walker bite on The Walking Dead, as longtime fans know, unless it’s possible to cut the part of the body that has been bitten off. Carl’s bite is on his abdomen so, yeah, no chance. Or is there?

Theory #1: The helicopter. Remember how early on in season eight Rick saw a mysterious helicopter flying above him? We still know nothing about that, but some fans think that it could be a hint that there’s a cure spreading. We’ve faced the “cure” before with Eugene which turned out to just be a lie he was telling to get Abraham to protect him. But if there are helicopters flying around, does that mean that the government is slowly coming back together? And if so, is it because they’ve finally found a way to cure the infection that lives inside everyone on earth? This is a huge, huge stretch — but it’s worth thinking about. After all, Carl’s death is a massive departure from the comics in which he is still very much alive years after the all out war we’re watching on the series now. Food for thought.

Theory #2: Carl is immune. Another stretch, yes, but Carl is a big enough character where something like this could, possibly, be pulled off. It’s worth noting that Carl did not look like he was immune as he sat in the sewer, though. He looked pale, sick and was covered in sweat, which is the usual way things go once someone has been bit. Carl’s bite didn’t seem to be healing at all, either, when he took off his bandage and showed it to Rick and Michonne. But lets not forget that Dr. Carson made a great escape from the Sanctuary. What if helping Carl is somehow connected to Gabriel, who became sick — but hasn’t turned — after covering himself in walker guts? There is also what Scott M. Gimple said on Talking Dead after the mid-season finale, which is: “That is a bite on his side.… It will play out as bites play out on the show. It’s very important to Carl’s story and the entire story, what happens in the next episode. I’m just focused on the fact that Carl right now is alive and he has some business to attend to. That is a one-way ticket. But I’d like to think that the things we see in the next episode are so important to his life and the other characters’ lives.” For the record, Scott never confirms that Carl will, in fact, die.

Here are the fan tweets speculating over the theories:

Here’s to hoping that Helicopter that Rick saw in the woods is some kind of militarily unit. . . one that carries the “The Cure” for Carl. This poor kid has been through a lot. @chandlerriggs @WalkingDead_AMC @TWDFamilyy #TWDMidSeasonFinale #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oGcEor722h — The Architect (@TheArchitectXII) December 11, 2017

So we're just gonna gloss over the fact that Rick still saw the Helicopter in the sky they have to have a cure for Carl 😢#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KoOHqOTox3 — Lewis Omboga (@Lew_BOGUS) December 11, 2017

#TheWalkingDead I'm calling it …. Carl is immune and will be a part of the future generations of immune peoples. I just can't see Carl going out this way, it doesn't feel right. It's too quick and too easy for the writers. #CarlIsImmune pic.twitter.com/JI1fzPjMiI — 🇺🇸 John Notta Bot 🇺🇸 (@KingKrankor) December 11, 2017

