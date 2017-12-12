Red Marlow: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer Competing On ‘The Voice’

Red Marlow is this season’s ultimate country crooner. Before ‘The Voice’ semi-finals results, here’s what you need to know about Team Blake’s amazing country singer!

1. He’s got a past connection to his coach, Blake Shelton! Long before Red Marlow, 40, was a contestant on The Voice, he was a songwriter! Red was persuaded to move to Nashville by fellow Alabama native Phillip White, who wrote “I’m Moving On” for Rascal Flatts and “Nobody But Me” for Blake Shelton, 41, and more. “When someone like Phillip White tells you that you need to move to town and make a career doing music, you listen,” Red says on his website. How cool is it that Red and Blake got to finally work together?

2. He was a notable demo singer before pursuing his solo career. After his move to Nashville at the age of 22, Red became a demo singer, according to his NBC bio. He made a living singing songs for songwriters for about 15 years. However, he didn’t get his big break until The Voice. Now is Red’s time to shine!

3. He had to take a break from his music career to support his family. Red started his own construction company called Mr. Fix All to make more money.

4. He was exposed to a lot music growing up. Red’s dad is a preacher, so Red got to listen to a lot of gospel and bluegrass music as a child. When he was 6 years old, he sang “Amazing Grace” at the church where his dad was peaching. “I was so little, they stood me up on a table so folks could see me,” Red says on his website. “After I got through singing, the church did a love offering, and I got $27. When you’re a kid, $27 is a fortune!”

5. He’s already released a self-titled EP! The debut release was produced by his mentor, Phillip. Red co-wrote 4 of the 5 songs. “Whatcha Think About That” was featured on Sirius XM The Highway!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The season 13 finale will take place over two days, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Stay tuned to see if Red makes it past the top 8!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Red could win The Voice season 13? Let us know!