Kayla Moore: 5 Things To Know About Roy Moore’s Wife Slammed For Being Anti-Semitic

After Roy Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, stunned with a tone-deaf and offensive speech about Jewish people, don’t you want to learn more about this baffling woman?

1. She gave an anti-Semitic speech about not being anti-Semitic: Kayla Moore, 56, stood by her husband’s side to give a bizarre speech addressing claims that their family are bigoted against Jewish people during a December 11 campaign rally. “Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. And I tell you all this because I’ve seen it and I just want to set the record straight while they’re here,” she said. “One of our attorneys is a Jew,” she said, putting emphasis on the word “Jew” while pulling an exaggerated happy face. “We have very close friends that are Jewish, and rabbis, and we also [have] fellowship with them.”

The speech comes after Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, 70, who is also under fire for alleged pedophilia accusations, gave a controversial speech. He said that Jewish liberal mega-donor, George Soros, “is going to the same place that people who don’t recognize God and morality and accept his salvation are going. And that’s not a good place.”

2. She’s the president of the Foundation for Moral Law: The Foundation for Moral Law is a social conservative group created by Roy Moore in 2003. Kayla took over for Roy as president in 2013. The group has initiated a series of bigoted directives and publicly shared offensive beliefs. As recently as April 2017, she issued a statement from the Foundation condemning the commandment of Col. Kristin Goodwin to the US Air Force Academy because she’s a lesbian.

She wrote to General Jim Mattis, stating, “I oppose this nomination because Col. Goodwin does not set a proper moral example for youth. The person responsible for the education of cadets at the academy is a role model and an exemplar of proper deportment and conduct.” Yikes.

3. She ran for secretary of the Alabama Republican Party: Kayla ran in 2015 to replace Sallie Bryant. Unfortunately, she endorsed her opponent, Lynn Robinson, who one.

4. She’s demonstrated bigoted beliefs: Kayla identifies as a Southern Baptist, and expresses many controversial and bigoted viewpoints that she believes align with her faith. At one of her husband’s rallies in November 2017, she criticized his opponent, Doug Jones, by asking, “Who was an Obama delegate? Who is for full-term abortion? Who is for more gun restrictions? Who is for transgender bathrooms? Who is for transgender in the military?”

She sent a letter to Alabama’s Trussville City Schools system in October 2017, stating that the Freedom from Religion Foundation is trying to “drive prayer out of school athletic events.”

5. She met her husband when she was a teenager: There are conflicting reports on how they first became involved. Roy said in an interview that they met at a 1984 church Christmas party, but that he had greeted her with the line “Haven’t we met somewhere before?” That was a reference to a dance recital that would’ve happened when she was 15 or 16. At the time, Roy was nearly 30.

