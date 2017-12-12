Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Special Live Stream: Watch The Holiday Event Here

The holiday season is upon us, and Gwen Stefani is getting in the spirit with her very own holiday special. Watch a live stream of the festive event here!

Gwen Stefani released her first Christmas album this year, so it was only fitting that she also have her first Christmas TV special to go with it! Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas was inspired by the album, and will give Gwen an opportunity to share her merry spirit and love for the holidays with NBC viewers in a one-hour special. Of course, the 48-year-old will be the center of attention throughout the special, as she’ll take the stage to sing holiday tunes from her 2017 album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. We’ll also get to see Gwen belt out some of our fave Christmas classics, like “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Baby.”

The event will include special appearances, as well, including one from Gwen’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, who will join her to sing the song they co-wrote together, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” We’ve seen these two sing the track together already, and their chemistry is always electric when they take the stage, so this is definitely one of the most-anticipated moments of the night! Other celebs making appearances include Ne-Yo, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong and Seth MacFarlane. Besides just performances, there will be funny sketches and skits to really get people in the holiday spirit.

If you’re unable to get to a TV to tune into Gwen’s epic event, you can watch online at the live stream link below. With just 13 days until Christmas, you don’t want to miss this chance to get in the holiday spirit!

