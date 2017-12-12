‘The Voice’ Recap: Top 4 Artists Revealed — Who’s Headed To The Finals?

It’s time to find out will make the Finals on season 13 of ‘The Voice’! The Top 4 is revealed on the Dec. 12 episode — here’s who’s moving on!

To kick off the night, host Carson Daly immediately gets to some results, and he reveals that the first season 13 finalist is Chloe Kohanski from Blake Shelton’s team. Chloe has been a fan-favorite for weeks, and landed at the top of the iTunes charts after the Dec. 11 episode, so it’s not much of a surprise that she will be heading to the finale. Now, there are only three spots left — two will automatically get in based on America’s votes, and three of the other five will have one last chance to sing for the Instant Save.

Before it’s time to get more results, we’re treated to a performance by XAmbassadors, Machine Gun Kelly and Bebe Rexha, who sing their new song “Home.” Next, we get a peek at what season 12 winner, Chris Blue, has been up to since he took home the title earlier this year. He’s been working on a new single for the last few months, and we’ll get to hear it during next week’s finale! It’s finally time to find out the next season 13 finalist, and Carson reveals that Addison Agen, from Adam Levine’s team, is moving on.

Next, we get another break from the intensity of results with a performance from coach Jennifer Hudson, who sings a gorgeous rendition of her emotional new song “Burden Down.” Then, Carson announces the third finalist: Brooke Simpson from Miley Cyrus‘ team. Brooke was Miley’s only artist left in the competition, and the first contestant she’s ever had compete in a Voice finale, so it’s a very special moment.

Before finding out who will sing for the Instant Save, we get to see a stunning performance from The Voice: Neon Dreams cast. Show alums Mary Sarah, Alisan Porter, Matt Mann, Matt McAndrew and Matthew Schuyler are the performers that make up the new Voice Las Vegas residency, and they sound perfect together while singing “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragon.

Finally, Carson reveals the three artists up for the Instant Save: Adam Cunningham (Team Adam), Noah Mac (Team Jennifer) and Red Marlow (Team Blake). That means Keisha Renee (Team Blake) and Davon Fleming (Team Jennifer) are automatically headed home.

Red is up first, with a rendition of “Dixieland Delight,” which taps right into his classic country vibe that his fans have grown to love. Adam follows, singing Travis Tritt’s “Here’s A Quarter,” serving up another country performance that’s right in his wheelhouse. Lastly, Noah hits the stage with an incredible performance of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles that has the crowd going crazy.

It’s up to America to cast votes for who they want to move on via Twitter, and after the five minute window, it’s Red who makes the Finals. That means each coach has one artist in next week’s finale!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this season of The Voice?