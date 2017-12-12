Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Planning Epic Surprise Romantic Dinner & Intimate Night In Hotel

Taylor Swift is turning 28 on Dec. 13 and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how BF Joe Alwyn has a romantic night in store to celebrate with his superstar sweetie.

What do you get a birthday girl who already has everything she could wish for? In Joe Alwyn‘s case, the 26-year-old is giving the gift of love and romance to girlfriend Taylor Swift as she turns 28 on Dec. 13. “Joe is planning a surprise romantic dinner and an intimate night alone with Taylor at a luxury hotel suite to help celebrate her birthday. Their romance has been amazing lately and Joe can’t wait to surprise Taylor with a passionate evening with just the two of them. Taylor and Joe are really falling in love with each other and things have never been better,” a source close to the British actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Joe has ordered dozens of red roses for their suite, several bottles of champagne and he is having a private chef who will cook them dinner and recreate one of her favorite dishes as part of their meal, sweet potato pancakes normally found at her favorite restaurant in Nashville. Joe even had a diamond pendant made for her with huge diamonds that form the shape of the number 13… her favorite number and the date of her birthday,” our insider adds. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend so there’s no way he can go wrong with that! See pics of Taylor’s epic 2017, here.

After a year of dating on the down-low, Taylor has slowly been allowing herself to be seen out in public with Joe. The “Ready For It” singer allowed herself to be photographed holding hands with Joe as they headed into her NYC pad’s front entrance on Dec. 9. She has a more private way to come and go from the place so it was a BIG DEAL that she finally was photographed showing PDA with him.

The next night she performed at London’s Jingle Ball and Tay was spotted out in the audience with Joe during pal Ed Sheeran‘s set. She had her arm around him while singing along to Ed’s smash “Thinking Out Loud” and was spotted hugging her boyfriend during other songs in the set. Fans freaked and posted the videos to Twitter and it was clear she is a-okay with the world knowing she’s with Joe.

HollywoodLifers, what’s the best birthday present you’ve ever received?