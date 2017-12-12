‘Stripped’ Stars Reveal Being Naked ‘Made Us Closer’ — Plus, Watch Them Rap For Food

‘Stripped’ is unlike any show you’ve seen before. HL chatted EXCLUSIVELY with participants about being stripped of everything, including their clothes. Plus, watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

The new episode of Stripped airs Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. The episode will follow Farah, Beth, and Isabel after they’re completely stripped of everything they own, from their clothes to their hygiene products, for 21 days. All of their belongings are placed in a mobile storage container, and they’re only given toilet paper, water, and food rations. Each day, they have to find a way to get their container to retrieve one item each. For this trio, the Stripped experience was life-changing. Having their belongings taken away isn’t too much of a shock, but being stripped of your clothes? Now that’s bold. However, for Farah and Beth, the nudity aspect wasn’t a problem.

“Beth and I by the end of it were having full conversations just completely naked,” Farah told HollywoodLife.com. “I am from the school of thought that no one should be ashamed of their naked body. My dad’s European and my mom is very liberal. She would bathe topless all the time. I was used to the idea of people not being ashamed of their naked body.” Beth also added, “The nudity, I think, actually made us closer because we were in this together. For the first time in months, we all had eye contact. We weren’t distracted by our phones. We were actually talking and listening to each other.” Understandably, Isabel was initially hesitant. “That was the main concern,” she said. “It was almost a deal breaker. I had to get to a place where I knew the experience wouldn’t make sense if I had clothes.”

So what was something that the girls were stripped of that they thought they couldn’t live without? “I think it was not having money,” Beth said. I didn’t think it would bother me that much. The things that bothered me the most was no access to money because I’m super independent and don’t like to ask people for things. That was the worst. Having to actually be out of my comfort zone and the need of other people was tough. We swipe our credit cards so much. Oh, food? Swipe. Let’s go to the movies. Swipe. Oh, I need gas in my car. Swipe. It’s this mindless thinking of the swiping cures everything. We had no way to swipe a card or any cash that we had it was so little that we panhandled for. I really missed having cash and being able to be in control of my life and being able to make the choices I needed to make.”

Being stripped of everything threw a lot of challenges at the girls. They were forced to ask for help from other people, even though they’re very independent. “Going on onto that street, rapping, and asking people for money was definitely the most humiliating thing I’ve ever done,” Farah said. “I think that was a really good lesson for me to learn. Just the humbling experience of that and realizing what homeless people have to go through on the daily was amazing.”

In our EXCLUSIVE preview, the ladies roam the streets of Hollywood in clothes they’ve picked up to try and get their hands on some money so they can buy food. Farah, Beth, and Isabel explain their situation in a rap to people who will listen. They end up earning $20 and get a ride home!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Stripped? Let us know!