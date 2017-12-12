Roy Moore: Twitter Says ‘Neigh’ To Him For Riding A Horse To Vote In Alabama — Memes Galore

Horse Twitter is coming for Roy Moore! After riding in on ‘Sassy’ to vote for himself in the AL U.S. Senate election, the candidate is getting slammed for poor equestrian style.

Now he’s done it. Accused pedophile Roy Moore, 70, has already offended women, the LGBT community, minorities and people of every religion except Christianity, and he’s managed to upset horse lovers everywhere with his awful equestrian tactics. He rode in on a gorgeous palomino named “Sassy” on Dec. 12 to cast his vote for himself in the U.S. Senate election in Alabama. However, he is getting slammed by Horse Twitter — something we didn’t even know existed — for treating the poor pony horribly. Many horse lovers were even doubting that he’d been atop the creature before in his life because it was clear he had no idea what he was doing. Well, he already dresses like Woody from Toy Story so maybe he thought the horse would add some weird kind of faux cowboy vibe.

User @SandysFarm noted on Twitter that, “The palomino especially hates him as it was always wild-eyed. He leans back in the saddle/reins are in two hands as he jerks the horses around. He doesn’t know how to ride a horse and probably does this for the photo op only…Free Sassy.” Another user @Molly_kats wrote that, “This is hilarious, his form sucks & that horse was thinking about bucking him.” @MelissaAFrancis observed, See, I call BS on this. He needs to seriously tighten up that reign, and not whip Sassy‘s head around like that. And his leg is way too loose. Any real rider can see that…” See pics of Moore, here.

Needless to say, the fact that Moore awakened the ire of Horse Twitter made the topic trend HARD! He got dragged on the social media platform by riders and soon everyone was making hilarious memes of him. Some used the fact that he’s an accused pedophile to put the hashtag #metoo on Sassy, while others were reassured that Horse Twitter is on the right side of the election by going against the known racist and bigot. We’ve got a handful of the best memes about Moore’s poor horsemanship:

Hey Fake Cowboy. Sassy is pissed.

First of all, she’s a female who senses your nastiness.

Secondly, put the reins in one hand the way those of us who actually ride do.

Lastly, you deserve 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/zQGpC1uyFf — Carrie D. Eepstate❄️ (@Mayne1Carrie) December 12, 2017

Horse Twitter, seen here preparing to wreck Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/aX3ugcdQZb — Eric Francisco (@EricTheDragon) December 12, 2017

Roy Moore's horse Sassy breaks her silence pic.twitter.com/tRWqp3fyLn — JDCrowe2 (@Crowetoons) December 12, 2017

Hold on. Horse twitter's telling us that the guy pictured here is just performing a cartoonish parody of masculinity? pic.twitter.com/Tscd0pmA8q — Eamon Caddigan (@EamonCaddigan) December 12, 2017

