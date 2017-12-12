Rihanna Jets Off To London With BF Hassan Jameel After Flashing Rumored Engagement Ring

Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel stepped out together for the first time since she was seen wearing some serious bling on her ring finger. Read all about their jolly getaway here!

Rihanna, 29, and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel arrived at London’s Heathrow airport on Dec. 11, and she was conspicuously covering her left hand from view. Recently, Rihanna appeared wearing a ring on that finger that had everyone wondering if Hassan had gotten down on bended knee to pop the question. CHECK OUT THE PICS OF RIHANNA AND HASSAN ARRIVING IN LONDON HERE.

While arriving for their perfect London getaway, these two inseparable lovebirds looked as happy as can be. We reported earlier how a source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Rihanna is not actually engaged, and that “right now she is just toying with people.” Well, mission accomplished, RiRi. However, the fact that she’s guarding the finger in question from public view is pretty suspect.

More details to come…