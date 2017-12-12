Matt Lauer Desperate To Save Marriage Amidst Scandal: ‘He Doesn’t Want A Divorce’

Matt Lauer’s reportedly hopeful that he and Annette Roque can heal their marriage, despite reports she wants a divorce. Divorce is the last thing he wants after 19 years!

There’s no doubt about it; Matt Lauer, 59, messed up. The former Today show anchor’s alleged sexual misconduct allegations have put a strain on his marriage to wife Annette Roque, 54, who reportedly wants a divorce. Annette’s also reportedly expressed that she doesn’t want to move forward with a split until the dust settles with the scandal, so Matt’s reportedly taking that opportunity to change her mind. Matt “is fighting to save the marriage,” a source told PEOPLE. “He doesn’t want a divorce.”

“No long-term decisions have been made” about their marriage, though, the source continued. “They’re still taking it day by day. Both of them, their first thought is their children.” And that’s what they’re reportedly doing right now: putting on a united front for the children. Matt and Annette were spotted together for the first time since the news broke at their 13-year-old daughter, Romy‘s horse riding lessons on December 10. Matt was also seen with Romy and her friend earlier in the day shopping for Christmas presents.

It’s really all about the kids right now. “Like many couples these days, they have made things work in their own way in order to provide a stable and happy home for the children,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids are really the one good constant he has left in his life right now, and there’s no way Annette would consider pulling that away from him when he needs it most.” It’s only been three weeks since Matt was fired from NBC for his alleged misconduct.

