Kylie Jenner Celebrates Landing 100 ‘F*cking’ Million Instagram Followers

Despite Kylie Jenner stepping away from the spotlight as rumors swirl that she’s expecting her first child, she’s still dominating social media! Kylie just reached 100 million followers on Instagram and she’s ‘f*cking’ excited!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is celebrating today, as she just reached 100 million followers on Instagram! Although the makeup entrepreneur has been incognito — since the news of her alleged pregnancy broke in Sept. 2017 — she still hit the major milestone with no problem. Kylie even acknowledged the good news on Twitter yesterday when she tweeted, “100 f*cking million on instagram that’s a loooot of people lol. Wow wow”. Check out her message, below!

The internet nearly broke on Sept. 22 when reports claimed Kylie is pregnant with her first child, a girl, with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25. However, both Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm the news. Ironically though, Kylie disappeared from the spotlight as soon as the news broke, and we haven’t seen her since. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has also been M.I.A. from this season of the hit show. And, fans have taken notice that most of her social media posts, since Sept., have been old photos of her.

100 f*cking million on instagram 😳😳😳😳 that’s a loooot of people lol. Wow wow ♥️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 11, 2017

As the news of Kylie’s reported pregnancy continues to consume headlines, she is not the only one creating baby buzz. Her big sisters Kim, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, both have babies on the way… well, maybe. Kim has confirmed that she and husband, Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child together, via surrogate. Kim revealed the big news on KUWTK this season.

Khloe is also reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26. However, they have yet to confirm the news. And, unlike Kylie, Khloe has been out and about since the rumors of her pregnancy started to spread. But, she’s been covered up with large sweaters and jackets. So, her alleged pregnancy also remains a mystery.

HollywoodLifers, do you miss Kylie on social media?