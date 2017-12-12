Kylie Jenner Blames Mom Kris For $360 Makeup Brush Catastrophe

Kris Jenner is taking the brunt of Kylie’s anger over backlash from her expensive makeup brushes, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why the beauty mogul is blaming her mom!

Fans and beauty experts alike are slamming Kylie Jenner, 20, for charging $360 for her new makeup brushes, and the reality star is absolutely devastated over the backlash. However, an insider tells HollyoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it was Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, who pushed for the brushes to be marketed the way they were, and Kylie is pissed about it. “Kris is in on every decision Kylie’s makeup company makes, but this is one false step that Kylie argued over and blames her momager for,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is livid over the blowback from her fans over a decision that Kris thought was best.”

Our source adds that Kylie feels that charging so much money for the brushes was an “off-brand marketing decision” that “priced out her core market and fans.” She totally “regrets” the steep price tag, and has “vowed to follow her own intuition more in the future,” our insider concludes. Twitter began blowing up over the price of Kylie’s makeup brushes last week, and it didn’t take long for her to notice she was being criticized. “I always fight for the lowest prices on all my products,” she tweeted in response. “Here are some other real brush lines for reference. But I hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best.”

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, the 20-year-old is now planning to work harder than ever on her business and create affordable products for her fans. “Kylie has vowed to make 2018 her best year,” our source dished. “She’s already achieved os much in such a short period of time, but you haven’t seen anything yet!”

