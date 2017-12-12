Kirk Frost’s Paternity Suit Gets Thrown Out: Is He Not Jasmine Washington’s Baby Daddy?

Um, what?! Kirk Frost’s paternity suit may have just been thrown out, but not for the reason you may think…

The suit was actually thrown out due to a technicality! As you’ll recall, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Jasmine Washington accused her fellow co-star, Kirk Frost, of secretly father her son, but she just had her case thrown out, according to a new report by BOSSIP. Georgia family court Judge Debra Turner closed the paternity suit against Kirk after Jasmine failed to serve him papers before a deadline she was given. Jasmine sued Kirk last year to prove he father her son, Kannon, on the down-low. She claimed he gave her a monthly allowance and use of a car in exchange for being with him. But once she gave birth and wanted to split, he allegedly stared denying Kannon was his and cut her off financially.

The judge in the case gave Jasmine two weeks to find Kirk and serve him with her paternity suit — otherwise, the case would be dismissed, BOSSIP goes on to explain. When Jasmine claimed Kirk was avoiding her, her lawyer, Tony Mathis, said he would get a warrant to force Kirk to accept the court papers. The good news is, Jasmine did eventually track down Kirk and deliver him the papers, but the bad news is, it occurred after the deadline — two months later, to be exact, a Gwinnett County Court rep confirmed to BOSSIP.

So what this means is, Jasmine’s case won’t go to court. And we may never know whether or not Kirk is, in fact, the father of Kannon. What we do know, however, is that Kirk’s wife and co-star Rasheeda Jones parted ways with him over the alleged affair. There’s also a possibility that Kirk and Jasmine agreed to an out of court settlement for the baby.

This story is developing…

