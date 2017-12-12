Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Birth Of Their Baby — See Pic

Aw! Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish looked fantastic and more in love than ever for their first public night out since the birth of their new bundle of joy. See the amazing pic here!

Kevin Hart, 38, and Eniko Parrish, 35, stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Dec. 11 in their first red carpet appearance since having their son, Kenzo Kash last month. The duo happily posed in matching black and we couldn’t help but gaze at Eniko’s amazing figure! She wore a strapless La Perla pants ensemble with a Chanel purse while Kevin chose a stylish black suit with white detail over a white undershirt and tie. The lovely couple smiled for cameras and looked to be in good spirits despite the lack of sleep they must be getting with a new baby! See some of Kevin and Eniko’s best photos together here!

Eniko’s incredible post-baby body at the premiere didn’t happen without a lot of tender loving care! Since the birth, the model shared her healthy pregnancy secrets with numerous pics on Instagram, including the fact that she only gained 22 pounds during the entire nine months she was pregnant. “I gained a total of 22 lbs during my entire pregnancy,” she captioned one gorgeous photo. “With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight. 😜 I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s. I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good!😊”

Life sure does look good for Eniko and Kevin and although they were simply glowing during their red carpet appearance, things have not always been easy for the duo. Back in July, Kevin made headlines for being involved in an alleged cheating scandal and claimed he was the victim of extortion. The situation definitely caused some speculation that things between Kevin and Eniko may go awry, but the married couple seem to be making it work and we couldn’t be happier for them!

