Jimmy Kimmel & Baby Billy Blast Congress For Holding Children’s Healthcare Hostage

Jimmy Kimmel brought out his adorable baby Billy on his first day back after his son’s heart surgery. He held back tears as he made an impassioned plea for congress to not cut funding for children’s health care.

Once again Jimmy Kimmel, has proven to be the voice of reason when it comes to health care in the U.S. and he made an impassioned plea on behalf of children covered by CHIP, the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program. It was his first night back on his ABC late night show on Dec. 11 after taking a week off for his six-month-old son Billy‘s heart surgery and he brought out the adorable tyke in his arms. “Look, he’s fine everybody! He may have pooped, but he’s fine,” the 50-year-old revealed as he started to cry, joking about how daddy cries on TV even though his well-behaved little boy didn’t.

He thanked the doctors and nurses at LA Children’s hospital who treat kids from all income levels “whose health is especially threatened right now because of something you probably never heard of called CHIP,” the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The federally funded program covers kids whose parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don’t have access to healthcare through their jobs. That’s about nine million American kids, or one in eight in the U.S. as Jimmy pointed out. He noted how it had never been a partisan issue until now, as CHIP funding expired 72 days ago while Republicans are busy working to get “tax cuts for their millionaire and billionaire donors,” Kimmel said.

“So, parents of children with cancer, diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off. Merry Christmas, right?” he continued.“Imagine getting that letter, not know to you’ll be able to afford to save your children’s life,” Kimmel added. “This is not a hypothetical; about 2 M CHIP kids have serious chronic conditions.” Jimmy has been very vocal about health care ever since Billy was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition shortly after his April 21 birth. See pics of Billy, here.

“I don’t know about you but I’ve had enough of this,” an exhausted Kimmel told viewers. “I don’t know what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to the rich ahead of the lives of children.” The host then implored viewers to call their senators and congressional reps about the issue. On a lighter note, Kimmel added that Billy is doing great and only has one more surgery ahead of him.

