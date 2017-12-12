Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes Over ‘Girls Trip’ Snub: This Is About More Than ‘Racism’

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to vent her frustration over ‘Girls Trip’ Golden Globes snub. The film reportedly didn’t get a screening by the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, tweeted a criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press over how Tiffany Haddish, 38, and Girls Trip were both overlooked by the Golden Globes nominations. On top of claiming that the Hollywood Foreign Press wouldn’t even watch the film and that no screening was ever set up, she also said the fact The Big Sick wasn’t nominated and that Get Out was nominated as a comedy belies a deeper problem with the system. Jada wrote, “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?” Read her entire argument she posted below.

We reported earlier how Jada EXCLUSIVELY told us why she had to do Girls Trip. Jada said, “I love comedies and I love doing comedies; and this is a raunchy movie, hard R, with a great message and lot of heart which I think is a perfect combo for great entertainment.” Well, we definitely have to agree, and the fact that Girls Trip, one of the year’s most hilarious movies, didn’t get a single nomination is a problem.

Previously, Jada dazzled on the red carpet for the BET Awards, wearing a gold sequin dress that was pure elegance. Know what’s also pure elegance? Her argument as to how the Hollywood Foreign Press can improve their selection process by being more inclusive.

Actually I will… here we go… — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

