James Corden brings all of your fave singers together for a very festive ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Harry and James even LOCK LIPS! Yes, really. You have to see this!

After jamming out to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” Harry Styles, 23, and James Corden, 39, end their amazing reunion with a kiss! When James tells Harry to have a “Happy Christmas,” they both lean in for a lip lock. Harry wraps his arm around James for the big smooch, and the crowd goes wild! “I did not expect that for Christmas,” a stunned James says. Harry replies, “That makes two of us.” Their bromance is too cute!

Harry wasn’t the only A-list celeb to join James for the holiday-themed Carpool Karaoke. Katy Perry, 33, shows off best festive dance moves in the car, Fifth Harmony and Sam Smith, 25, jam out, Pink, 38, hits that incredible high note that’s her signature, and so much more! Miley Cyrus, 25, Ed Sheeran, 26, Kelly Clarkson, 35, Usher, 39, the Foo Fighters, and Bruno Mars, 32, also make appearances. These celebs are clearly feeling the holiday spirit! The video ends with Bryan Cranston, 61, transforming to the Elf on a Shelf!

This holiday rendition of Carpool Karaoke is the highly-anticipated follow-up to last year’s “All I Want For Christmas” video. The stakes were high, but James and these celebs pulled it off! The Harry and James kiss sealed this Carpool Karaoke as a very memorable one. The only thing missing was the celebs wearing ugly Christmas sweaters! Come on, you know you want to see Harold in one.

HollywoodLifers, is this your favorite Carpool Karaoke yet? What holiday song should James take on next? Let us know!