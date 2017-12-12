Harry Potter Game Will Finally Send Fans To Hogwarts To Study Like A Wizard, So Magic Is Real Now

Yer a wizard, Harry … and anyone else who wants to be! A new Harry Potter mobile game has been announced that’s going to fulfill the dream of every wizarding fan on the planet: the chance to go to Hogwarts!

Twenty years after the first book was published, a whole generation of witches and wizards who’ve grown up waiting for their Hogwarts letter will finally live out the dream. A new mobile game called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was announced this morning from Jam City, and it will allow players to attend J.K. Rowling’s beloved fictional school to learn how to become a successful member of the magical community.

Releasing next year (damn it!), the game will allow players to create their own character in Harry’s world, where you’ll get to study the same subjects as he did. Students will take classes just as the heroes do in the books and movies, including Defense Against The Dark Arts and Potions. But here’s a twist that should be quite intriguing to diehard fans. The game will actually take place in the 1980s, according to the Hollywood Reporter. This means, if you’re hoping to catch Hermione Granger after Runes to copy her notes, you’ll be out of luck — her character won’t even be born. However, the game will feature characters like Dumbledore, Hagrid and Professor Snape. So… fingers crossed, maybe we’ll even get some Order of the Phoniex members showing up? James, Remus, and Sirius perhaps?! We can hope!

“Nothing like this has ever been done before,” says Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe of the first mobile game created based on the Hogwarts school. And for fans who are skeptical, let him put your mind at ease with this: DeWolfe says that conducted focus groups with fans to come up with the game play for Hogwarts Mystery, meaning this game has already passed the scrutiny of our fellow Potterheads. The app will be free, with in-game purchases naturally, and it sounds like the game could really carry on for years, with new updates coming all the time as you go through each school year.

Yeah, I think we can all get on board with this! And since it’s the 80s, if they want to try and squeeze in a Stranger Things cross-over, enroll Eleven in the Slytherin House, I think we could all get used to that. (What?! Too far?)

HollywoodLifers, will you be testing out the game when it drops?